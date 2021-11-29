DERRY — A man implicated in the fatal shooting of Derry resident Tyler Andrews last week told police he was trying to break up a fight when a gun he was holding accidentally fired, striking Andrews.
Justin Best, 23, of Londonderry, has been charged with felony reckless conduct, according to a statement issued by Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway.
The shooting took place at 27 Linlew Drive, Derry, on Nov. 22.
According to a police affadavit, Andrews, who was 24, was alive when police arrived at the apartment. He later died at Elliot Hospital.
Best called police about 8:40 p.m. that night to say he accidentally shot Andrews. Best said he was at Andrews’ apartment and a fight started between Andrews and a third person, Ethan Babb.
Andrews drew a knife at one point, and Best drew his Taurus .38-caliber revolver and pointed it at Andrews. He shouted for the two to stop, but they continued to fight, eventually ending up on the floor.
One knocked him backward. His finger within the trigger guard, Best told police his back and right arm struck a dresser in a bedroom.
“Best stated the impact from the dresser resulted in him accidentally firing his revolver,” police wrote.
When he appeared in Rockingham County Superior Court last week, Best filed papers for a court-appointed lawyer, and his case was assigned to public defenders.
A judge ordered him held in preventive detention for the time being, but ordered an evaluation by the Rockingham County Supervised Pretrial Release program.
Best cannot be released without a ruling from the judge.