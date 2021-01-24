Manchester police have arrested a city in connection with a car reported stolen from a South Willow Street gas station that was found 12 hours later - unoccupied and running - behind Burlington Coat Factory near Precourt Park.
On January 19, Manchester police responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The victim reported they had gone into the Sunoco station at 1265 So. Willow St. and left his car running, and when he came back out his car - a red Volkswagen GTI - was gone.
“The car was spotted several times by officers, but each time they tried to make a motor vehicle stop, the driver sped off,” Manchester police said in a release.
Police spotted the vehicle on Merrimack St. and a short pursuit followed. On Granite St., police reported the vehicle jumped the curb and got onto 293 South. A short time later the vehicle was spotted on So. Willow St and officers tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop, but the car again fled the area.
Officers followed the vehicle “but due to the driver’s speed, which at times exceeded 90 mph,” the pursuits were called off in the interest of public safety, police said.
On January 20, just before 3 a.m. the same car was seen speeding through the city and running red lights, police said. Later that same morning the car was located behind Burlington Coat Factory unoccupied, but running.
On Saturday, Manchester police arrested Ryan Cooper, 29, on multiple charges in connection with the incident including one count of theft by unauthorized taking, three counts of reckless conduct, and two counts of disobeying a police officer.
According to police, at the time of his arrest Cooper was found to have methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl on him. He was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled drug.
Cooper was released on personal recognizance bail and his court date is to be determined.