Man charged in death of pit bull in Manchester Staff Report Feb 17, 2023 Feb 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email William Farnsworth COURTESY MANCHESTER POLICE Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester Police said they arrested a man Friday related to the death of a 5-month-old pit bull puppy last December.Police charged William Farnsworth, 29, with felony animal cruelty, witness tampering and falsifying evidence, according to authorities.Farnsworth also was allegedly found with heroin and/or fentanyl on him when he was arrested and was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug, police said.Police learned that the puppy had been assaulted and died from the injuries Dec. 17. The incident was reported to police the following day. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Man charged in death of pit bull in Manchester Five students wounded in Michigan State shooting still critical, police say Florida man charged in gunfire incident in Manchester Parts of Georgia grand jury report on Trump election investigation released Ex-Mexico drug czar helped Sinaloa cartel's 'cocaine empire,' U.S. prosecutor says Police ID suspect Mercedes in Manchester gunfire incident Load more {{title}} Most Popular Prisoner killed in Berlin raped, murdered Hopkinton 6-year-old in 1997 Officer resigns to avoid prosecution for looking up license plate while off duty Inmate injured in Berlin prison brawl dies Suspects in Worcester homicide forced their way into home, drove car with NH plate Mass. man facing DWI charge after allegedly driving wrong-way on I-93 in Salem Manchester police arrested man accused of assaulting woman, taking 5-month-old Warrants issued for city man in connection with Manchester stabbing I-93 shut down twice over crashes Police ID suspect Mercedes in Manchester gunfire incident Police use Taser to subdue armed man at Peterborough hospital Request News Coverage