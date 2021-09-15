A judge agreed Wednesday to release a man on personal recognizance bail, three days after he was arrested on negligent homicide charges in the death of his wife and friend.
James Shankle was driving a utility terrain vehicle when it slammed into an oak tree on his property in Candia about 7:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers said.
“He is basically under house arrest and can’t leave the house, except to arrange for and go to his wife’s funeral,” Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway said Wednesday.
Killed in the crash of the red Polaris 400 utility terrain vehicle were Renee Shankle, 50, and Alan Juza, 62, the Fish and Game Department said in a news release. James Shankle was treated and released from a hospital, where officers said he refused a blood draw to assess his alcohol level.
Shankle said he had consumed eight to 10 beers and was driving 40 to 50 mph at the time of the accident, according to a court affidavit from Conservation Officer Robert McDermott.
Rockingham Superior Court Judge Martin Honigberg agreed Wednesday to release Shankle on personal recognizance bail under a series of conditions, including that he stay with his daughter, not drive, drink alcohol or have access to firearms.
An initial order to release him on Tuesday was temporarily put on hold while the court sought further information on whether he posed a threat to himself or the community.
Conway said Shankle faces two charges of negligent homicide, which is upgraded to a Class A felony accusation because drunken driving is being alleged. Each charge carries a potential sentence of 7½ to 15 years in prison.
He is also being evaluated for a pre-trial release program that would involve him wearing a monitoring bracelet.