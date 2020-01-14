MANCHESTER -- A Valley Street jail inmate faces two felony charges stemming from an alleged assault on corrections officers on Saturday.
Manchester police filed charges against Matthew Dionne, 34, on Tuesday. He is charged with striking Corrections Officer Emilio Rodriguez with a closed fist multiple times. He allegedly kicked Sgt. Sydney Barnes when he tried to intervene.
According to court papers, Dionne has been in jail since August on charges stemming from erratic behavior downtown.
He may never go to trial; a competency hearing is slated for Feb. 12 on those charges.
