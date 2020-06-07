PITTSBURG -- A Greenfield man faces charges of operating an ATV while drunk after he drove off a private road and hit a tree early Sunday, conservation officers said.
According to a press release, New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers and Pittsburg police responded around 1:20 a.m. Sunday to Colburn Road to investigate reports of a single-vehicle OHRV crash with injury.
Conservation officers said Timothy Briand, 25, of Greenfield sustained serious injuries after losing control of the ATV he was operating. Officials said Briand drifted off the side of the gravel road and hit a tree. He was not wearing a helmet or safety equipment and lost consciousness as a result of the impact.
Family members called 911, and Briand was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, where he was further evaluated and stabilized.
Briand was arrested at the hospital by Fish and Game conservation officers, and charged with felony-level aggravated DWI.
He was later transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for additional treatment of his injuries.