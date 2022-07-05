Manchester police have arrested a man on an active warrant for identity fraud, after officials claim he gave officers the name of his brother while being arrested in connection with the shooting of a pregnant woman last month.
Tiernan Walsh, 21, was arrested July 1, Manchester police said. He was released on $100 cash bail and is due in court Aug. 5.
Walsh was initially arrested in connection with a shooting investigation on June 10.
Police responded at about 9 p.m. to a residence in the area of Bell and Hall streets for a pregnant woman, 35, who had sustained a gunshot wound when a bullet entered her home. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said the shot came from the area of 292 Belmont St. Police allege Walsh and four other men barricaded themselves in a Belmont St. apartment and refused to come out.
The SWAT team then responded and ended the situation without further conflict, police said. Each of the men were charged with resisting arrest.
“At the time of his arrest, Walsh identified himself as Timothy Walsh,” Manchester police said in a statement. “It was later determined that his true identity is Tiernan and the name and birthdate he gave was that of his brother.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Tipsters can remain anonymous.