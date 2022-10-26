Man charged with killing Concord couple waives arraignment By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Oct 26, 2022 Oct 26, 2022 Updated 31 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Logan Levar Clegg, a 26-year-old homeless man living in Vermont, waived extradition and would be returned to New Hampshire to face charges he murdered a Concord couple. Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader Staff Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Logan Levar Clegg, charged with the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid on a Concord recreation trail in April, waived his arraignment and will not appear in court Wednesday afternoon. Clegg, 26, was set to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon via a video link from jail.Clegg was arrested in Vermont on Oct. 19, waived extradition and was transported to New Hampshire on Tuesday, according to information released by Attorney General John Formella.Arraignments are normally pro forma events where the charges against a defendant are read publicly for the first time. They can take a matter of minutes.Defendants often waive their arraignments. When they are jailed, the arraignment can take place via video feeds. Both prosecutors and defense lawyers usually appear before the judge in the courtroom.Clegg will be held on preventative detention, but reserves his right to a bail hearing, according to court documents.Clegg has been ordered to have no contact with the Reid family. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Man charged with killing Concord couple waives arraignment Former coach indicted on federal charges for producing child sexual abuse materials Former Berlin man indicted for double murder in Gorham last April Manchester man gets nearly 3 years in prison after posting videos of himself holding handgun Ousted Rochester official charged with allegedly accessing driver's license records without permission Man charged after allegedly fleeing police, stashing weapon Load more {{title}} Most Popular AG says homeless man acted alone in murder of Concord couple Father of Harmony Montgomery charged with her murder New Hampshire grapples with the overlap of crime, mental illness Derry man charged after allegedly fleeing crash, tripping over tree Couple arrested following gunpoint robbery of downtown market Man arrested last week in Vermont charged with murder of Concord couple Warner woman charged after police chase ends with cruiser being hit Experts: Meth makes mental illness worse Ousted Rochester official charged with allegedly accessing driver's license records without permission Former Berlin man indicted for double murder in Gorham last April Request News Coverage