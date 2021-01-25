A man is being held in jail after police said he set fire to a single-family home in Somersworth during a burglary.
Darien Young, 27, was arraigned Monday on felony charges of arson, burglary and possession of methamphetamine in Strafford County Superior Court in Dover.
Somersworth police Capt. Timothy McLin said in a news release Monday that police and fire crews responded to 28 Tates Brook Road for a structure fire on Jan. 19 at 4:47 p.m.
It was determined the fire was intentionally set, and various items had been stolen from the residence, police said.
The home suffered moderate damage and is uninhabitable, according to the news release.
A warrant was obtained, and on Friday afternoon Young was arrested at Strafford County House of Corrections.
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force had arrested him Thursday on warrants for three counts of assault by a prisoner, resisting arrest or detention, filing a false report and a bail violation. Additional charges are pending in Strafford and Rockingham Counties, according to the task force.
Young is being held on preventive detention, pending a future court date.
Somersworth police and the NH Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Somersworth Police Department at 603-692-3131.
Anonymous tips can be called in at 603-692-9111.