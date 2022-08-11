Man charged with setting West Side apartment building fire Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Aug 11, 2022 Aug 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email EDGARDO PACHECO Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 34-year-old has been charged with setting fire in a West Side apartment building on Monday, starting a fire that forced tenants to be evacuated, Manchester police said.Police arrested Edgardo Pacheco on Thursday and charged him with felony arson, according to a police statement. The fire was reported about 9:30 p.m. at 264 Second St., according to Fire Department logs.Police said the fire began in an apartment on the first floor, extensively damaging the living room. No one was in the apartment at the time, but tenants from other apartments were evacuated.The arrest followed an investigation by the Manchester police arson investigator and the deputy Manchester fire marshal. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Deputy U.S. marshal accused in romance scams that bilked $2 million from seniors Man charged with setting West Side apartment building fire AG: Harmony killed in 2019, investigation turns to homicide Georgia judge orders Giuliani to testify before grand jury next week AG, Manchester police to provide 'significant' update on Harmony Montgomery investigation Thursday Harmony Montgomery case now officially a homicide investigation Load more {{title}} Most Popular Officials say they know ‘all parties involved’ in homicides Harmony Montgomery case now officially a homicide investigation Former Penuche's owner arrested after attending brother's funeral Police make arrest in Nashua homicide Husband, father of Northfield murder victims grateful for support Troopers: 2019 crash that killed 7 in Randolph was 'unavoidable' Nashua man charged in fatal stabbing of woman NH restaurateur gets probation for selling stolen cars Manchester man charged after allegedly exposing himself outside Margaritas Police: Hudson SUV driver intentionally struck dirt biker in Lowell, Mass. Request News Coverage