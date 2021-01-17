WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors have charged a Kentucky man who they believe smashed a glass window in a door leading to the House Speaker’s Lobby during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, moments before and in the same location where rioter Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot, court filings show.
An FBI charging affidavit says Chad Barrett Jones, of Mount Washington, Ky., was the man shown in video standing to Babbitt’s left on Jan. 6, wearing a red-hooded jacket and gray cap and striking the lobby door’s glass panels as a mob chanted, “Break it down!” and “Let’s f-----g go!”
Jones allegedly used the pole of a Trump flag to break the window, the affidavit says.
Seconds later, Babbitt, 35, an Air Force veteran from Southern California, was fatally shot by a police officer as she attempted to move through the broken window into the lobby, an inner sanctum of the Capitol leading to the House floor.
Hers is one of five deaths linked to the riot, which was carried out by supporters of President Donald Trump who wanted to prevent Congress from certifying his election loss to Joe Biden.
U.S. Capitol and District of Columbia police are investigating the shooting of Babbitt, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.
Acting U.S. attorney Michael Sherwin of D.C. has said investigators are probing all aspects of the shooting, including whether the officer, whose name has not been released, used excessive force. They are also examining whether the shooting was foreseeable and occurred during felonies committed by others, in which case those individuals could face felony murder charges.
According to a court filing docketed this weekend, Jones was charged Friday with assaulting a federal officer, civil disorder, obstruction of justice, destruction of property and trespassing. An attorney for Jones could not immediately be identified, and charging papers do not say whether the defendant is in custody.
Prosecutors submitted a statement by FBI Special Agent Javier Gonzalez narrating the three minutes before Babbitt’s lethal shooting.
Citing video footage published by The Washington Post and on YouTube, the agent described apparent lawmakers and officials awaiting evacuation yards behind lobby door, which was barricaded with chairs and protected by officers.
One man splintered the glass door panels with punches as the crowd shouted at officers, including one person who cried out “F- — the blue” multiple times, the statement by Gonzalez says.