Man charged with stealing car from dealership questions prison time under plea deal

BRENTWOOD -- A Seabrook man accused of stealing a Honda Accord from a Stratham dealership while car shopping is having second thoughts on a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 2½ years.
Damion Hines, 38, was expected to plead guilty Monday to charges related to the theft and a wild police chase days later. But after questioning whether the plea agreement worked out with county prosecutors was really what he wanted, Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire agreed to reschedule the plea and sentencing hearing for May 11.
Hines planned to plead guilty to charges of theft by unauthorized taking, receiving stolen property, and disobeying a police officer.
Under the agreement, he would have been sentenced to 3-8 years in state prison, with six months of the minimum suspended after completing a substance abuse treatment program.
Hines, who has a lengthy criminal record in Massachusetts that includes thefts, told the court that he’s not familiar with New Hampshire law and had initially agreed to the plea deal to keep the case moving.
“I don’t feel like the state prison amount of time is warranted,” he said via video conference from the Rockingham County jail.
The theft charge is a felony punishable by a sentence of 7½ to 15 years in prison if convicted.
While his entire criminal record is in Massachusetts, St. Hilaire told Hines that cases that may seem “routine” there might not be “routine” in New Hampshire and that difference could be reflected in a sentence.
According to Assistant County Attorney Stephanie Bosstick, Hines stole the silver Honda Accord from the Honda Barn on Oct. 23 after he showed up and expressed interest in the car.
Bosstick said he was left in the car while it was running and then took off with license plates from another vehicle he allegedly stole several days earlier in Peabody, Mass. The Peabody vehicle was later found at the Honda Barn.
Authorities did not encounter Hines until Nov. 3 when police in Amesbury, Mass., began pursuing the stolen Honda. The chase northbound on Interstate 95 crossed into New Hampshire, where police in Seabrook deployed stop sticks and deflated two of the tires.
Hines jumped out of the car and fled into a home at 21 Spruce Court. He surrendered to police two hours later.
During Monday’s hearing, Bosstick, who participated by phone, urged the court to postpone the hearing because she felt Hines had too many questions about the plea deal that need to be addressed.
“Obviously we want the defendant to feel comfortable with what he is agreeing to,” she said.
Public defender Matthew McNicoll agreed that if there were outstanding issues regarding the agreement then they should be addressed.