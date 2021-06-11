A Canaan man trying to express his disdain for police with a one-finger gesture instead crashed his car and was arrested for driving under the influence.
Jordan Deford, 23, was driving on Interstate 91 last week through Hartford, Vt., when he spotted a Windsor, Vt., police cruiser driven by Windsor Chief Jennifer Frank. Frank’s husband, Samuel Frank, is police chief in Canaan.
Deford passed Jennifer Frank’s cruiser and Frank watched him lose control of the steering wheel of his 2014 Chrysler 200 as he took one hand off the steering wheel to make the obscene gesture, according to a Vermont State Police report on the incident.
Deford’s car hit the bridge curbing on the Bugbee Street overpass and then crashed into the median of the highway, according to police. The accident took place around 4 p.m. on June 2, and the conditions were dry on the highway, according to police.
Frank and Hartford Police Officer Randy St. Peter spoke to Deford after the accident and reported he showed signs of intoxication. St. Peter arrested Deford for suspected driving under the influence.
It’s not known if Deford has had prior interactions with either of the Franks. Neither Deford nor Jennifer Frank responded to a request for comment.