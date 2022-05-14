Man dead after shooting in Keene Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email May 14, 2022 May 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Keene Police Department Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A man is dead after he was shot Friday evening in Keene. According to a news release from the state Attorney General's Office, a man whose name has not been released was shot during just after 8:30 p.m. Friday in Keene.The man later died. Police say they have identified the shooter, and say there is no danger to the public. Police have not released the name of the victim or the shooter, saying the investigation is ongoing. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Hampton police arrest several beachgoers Friday evening Man dead after shooting in Keene Manchester police seek woman charged with murder of 71-year-old Police shoot man dead in New Boston Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr. due in court Friday on murder charge in 1988 killing of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay Investigation into Canaan police use of force released Load more {{title}} Most Popular Grandson of NH developer charged with killing mother, fraud to get inheritance At start of Hells Angels RICO trial, feds claim they infiltrated biker gang, defense slams ‘unholy alliance’ of shady informants Man sought in Manchester sexual assault Suspicious death under investigation in Manchester Deputy insurance commissioner arrested on domestic violence charges Former Londonderry police officer sentenced to 7 years for fatal DWI crash Hells Angels RICO trial to begin includes allegation of murder over behavior at Laconia Motorcycle Week Man held on high cash bail following high-speed pursuit that began in NH Inside the sales machine of the 'kingpin' of opioid makers Police: NH man threatened motorist with knife after road rage incident Request News Coverage