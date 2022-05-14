Keene police
Keene Police Department

A man is dead after he was shot Friday evening in Keene. 

According to a news release from the state Attorney General's Office, a man whose name has not been released was shot during just after 8:30 p.m. Friday in Keene.

The man later died. 

Police say they have identified the shooter, and say there is no danger to the public. 

Police have not released the name of the victim or the shooter, saying the investigation is ongoing. 