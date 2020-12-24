A man died and and a state trooper was injured Wednesday night after a shooting incident in Dalton, the Attorney General's Office said.
At approximately 9 p.m., the trooper stopped a vehicle on Bridge Hill Road. Shortly afterward, the trooper and the man exchanged gunfire.
The trooper, who was shot, was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.
Responding officers found the driver dead at the scene; the man had been armed with a rifle and a handgun, according to the Attorney General's Office, which is investigating.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine the man's cause of death.