MANCHESTER — A man has died and a woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her leg in a shooting late Saturday night at a Union Street address in the North End, Manchester police said.
The death and injury are part of an eight-day stretch that includes a stabbing death in the center city on July 5 and a shooting injury early Monday morning in the center city. In all but one instance police have remained mum when it comes to identifying the victims.
Police said North End gunshots were reported in the area of 1454 Union St. about 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
In a statement issued Sunday night, Manchester police said the public faces no danger and all individuals have been identified related to it. But they did not release the name of either victim.
Police also said the New Hampshire Attorney General, whose office investigates homicides, is not involved in the matter. Manchester police continue to investigate.
The address is between North Acres Road and Crestview Road in the North End. Online property records show a modest 1 1/2-story colonial. The owner is listed as Sasha Wenzel. Union Leader archives identify Wenzel as a dance instructor who once owned the Attitudes School of Performing Arts.
The violence in the Queen City continued overnight. Police said a person suffered non-fatal injuries in a shooting that took place about 3 a.m. Monday in the Center City. Police said gunshots were heard around Lincoln and Laurel streets, the location of Enright Park, a small, half-block-sized park and playground.
Police said the latest victim, whom they have not named, was being treated at an unnamed hospital. Police said they do not believe the shooting was a random act and it is under investigation.
In the early morning hours of July 5, Siidi Dhurow, 22, was stabbed to death in the neighborhood around Central High School. Police have provided little information about the incident, only that another man also was stabbed and that a car accident and gunshots had all happened at the same time and location.