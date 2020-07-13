MANCHESTER — A man has died and a woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her let in a shooting late Saturday night at Union Street address in the North End, Manchester police said.
Police said gunshots were reported in the area of 1454 Union St. about 11:45 p.m. In a statement issued Sunday night, Manchester police said the public faces no danger and all individuals have been identified.
Police also said the New Hampshire Attorney General, whose office investigates homicides, is not involved in the matter. Manchester police continue to investigate.
The address is between North Acres Road and Crestview Road in the North End. On-line property records show a modest 1 1/2-story colonial. The owner is listed as Sasha Wenzel
Police did not identify who was injured.