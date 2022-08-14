Charred pavement is left behind in an area where a man crashed his car into a barricade in Washington

Charred pavement is left behind in an area where a man crashed his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol and fired shots into the air before killing himself, in Washington, on Sunday.

 REuters / GREG SAVOY

WASHINGTON — A 29-year-old Delaware man died in an apparent suicide early on Sunday after crashing his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol and firing shots into the air, police said.

While the man was getting out of the crashed car, it became engulfed in flames just after 4 a.m. at East Capitol Street and Second Street, U.S. Capitol Police said.