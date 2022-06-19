Man dies in shooting involving police Staff Report Jun 19, 2022 Jun 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A man died after police fired shots early Sunday morning in Manchester, according to the Attorney General’s Office.The man suffered from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release. No officers were injured and there is no threat to the public.Manchester and state police were present during the shooting.No further information was available Sunday morning. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Top British official orders Julian Assange's extradition to U.S. U.S. must decide if it seeks death penalty for Buffalo shooting, judge says NH men charged with federal gun crimes as U.S. Senate contemplates new regulations U.S. border arrests rose to record high in May, data shows Former prison guard charged with falsifying time cards Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers urge leniency ahead of sex trafficking sentencing Load more {{title}} Most Popular Police, FBI investigate former home of Adam and Kayla Montgomery as search for Harmony continues Neighbors: Adam Montgomery good with kids, controlling of wife Two arrested for alleged grandparent scam in Hampton Man charged in shooting at Nashua restaurant Witnesses describe riding with the Hells Angels; alleged murder plot at Laconia Bike Week 2014 Pregnant woman shot when bullet enters her home; five arrested Former prison guard charged with falsifying time cards RI, Nashua men charged with rape of Seabrook woman State police say Vt. murder suspects hid in NH post office after crashing car Madbury fight ends in stabbing and felony charges Request News Coverage