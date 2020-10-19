A man with homes in both Arizona and New Hampshire faces a charge of voting in both states four years ago, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced Monday.
Sigmund Boganski, 75, allegedly checked in at the New Hampton checklist in the last presidential election and cast a vote, after having already cast a ballot in Maricopa County, Arizona, according to a statement issued by MacDonald.
The announcement marks the second time this month MacDonald's office has charged someone with voting fraud. On Oct. 8, the office charged Atlanta resident Michael Lewis with voting in Hooksett four years ago.
Maricopa County includes the cities of both Phoenix and Mesa. Online telephone records list Boganski's residences in Buckeye, Ariz., and in New Hampton at 22 Marshfield Woods Way.
The statement says that a warrant has been issued for Boganski. It was unclear whether he has been taken into custody.
Violation of the state's voter law amounts to a Class B felony, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 3 1/2 to seven years.