KEENE — Police say apparent movie buff Nicholas Benton stole more than a dozen DVD discs from the Red Box movie rental kiosk at the Main Street Cumberland Farms.
Benton, 39, now faces a felony charge of theft for the break in at the kiosk located outside the convenience store. It’s not clear from police reports if Benton was selling the stolen DVDs, or if he was simply collecting the films.
Police arrested Benton this week on a warrant charging him with theft for the Nov. 25 incident. According to Keene Police Lt. Steven Tenney, Benton was a passenger in a car that stopped at the store and he got out and managed to open up the kiosk, according to Tenney.
An off-duty Cumberland Farms employee saw Benton at the kiosk and thought it might be a Red Box employee changing out disks, Tenney said. Cumberland Farms staff sent a query to Red Box and later learned that no Red Box employee was due to service the store’s kiosk, he said.
The driver of the car Benton came in did not know he planned to break into the Red Box, Tenney said, and drove away leaving Benton to walk away with the movies. He said Benton got at least 15 movies from the Red Box.
Police were able to get Benton identified as a suspect and then obtained a warrant for his arrest, Tenney said. Benton is due in the Cheshire Superior Court in the coming weeks for his arraignment.
