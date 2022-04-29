Man found after police search in Nashua Staff report Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29, 2022 Updated 12 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A vulnerable adult reported missing Friday evening in Nashua was found, after an intensive police search. The 40-year-old man was reported missing around 7 p.m. Friday, and found around 11:30 p.m. Nashua police used dogs and a drone in their search Friday evening. The man was found safe by city police, according to a news release from the Nashua Police Department. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Trump grand jury ending in N.Y. with no charges against ex-president Hooksett man arrested after three-hour standoff Family of murdered Salem girl grateful for arrest +2 Man found after police search in Nashua Could legal sports betting in Mass. take a bite out of NH revenue? Islamic State member who murdered James Foley sentenced to life +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Barnstead man gets 10-20 years in prison for shooting dump truck driver Alabama man arrested in 1988 murder of 11-year-old Salem girl 12 men arrested, 9.5 pounds of fentanyl seized after investigation, raids in Salem and Lawrence, Mass. Autopsies Thursday after 'suspicious deaths' in Gorham Concord couple found shot to death, police warn public to be 'vigilant' Concord couple found shot to death, police warn public to be 'vigilant' At start of Hells Angels RICO trial, feds claim they infiltrated biker gang, defense slams ‘unholy alliance’ of shady informants Notary public agrees to resign, pay $2,000 following investigation by AG Two suspicious deaths reported in Gorham Epping man charged with giving false information to police during YDC investigation Request News Coverage