A man found dead in a Concord home over the weekend died of gunshot wounds to his neck and chin, prosecutors announced Sunday.

An autopsy performed by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg on the body of Cody Tewell, 31, of Concord, determined his manner of death was homicide, officials said in a statement.

According to a news release from the Concord Police Department, someone called 911 from Alton Woods Drive, just off Loudon Road, around 3:40 a.m. Saturday.

When police got to the 911 caller’s home, they said they found a man’s body in the bedroom, identified by police as Tewell. He was dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Police said there was no threat to the public, but have yet to announce any arrest.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call the Concord Police Department and ask to speak with Sgt. Tom Yerkes at 603-225-8600.