Man found dead in Concord home died of gunshot wounds to neck, chin By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Oct 3, 2021 Oct 3, 2021 Updated 6 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A man found dead in a Concord home over the weekend died of gunshot wounds to his neck and chin, prosecutors announced Sunday.An autopsy performed by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg on the body of Cody Tewell, 31, of Concord, determined his manner of death was homicide, officials said in a statement.According to a news release from the Concord Police Department, someone called 911 from Alton Woods Drive, just off Loudon Road, around 3:40 a.m. Saturday.When police got to the 911 caller’s home, they said they found a man’s body in the bedroom, identified by police as Tewell. He was dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.Police said there was no threat to the public, but have yet to announce any arrest.Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call the Concord Police Department and ask to speak with Sgt. Tom Yerkes at 603-225-8600. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Man told police SUV hit bicyclist on Route 125, then made U-turn Death of man in Rockingham County jail ruled accidental Manchester man arrested in connection to shooting at Cheers & Beers Manchester police arrest two men on drug and gun charges Judge refuses to lower bail for wife of driver in deadly hit-and-run Affidavit: Sexual comment toward victim's sister led to shooting at Cheers & Beers Arrest made in August assault at Pitbull concert that left KSC grad paralyzed Man shot dead in Concord home; police say no threat to public Manchester police investigate a shooting inside Elm Street bar Mother of 4-year-old that overdosed on methadone sought by Manchester police Request News Coverage