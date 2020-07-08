MANCHESTER — Police arrested a 37-year-old city man they believe robbed a Mobil gas station twice in four months.
About 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of an armed robbery at 1602 Elm St.
A cashier reported a male wearing a black hoodie placed a note on the counter saying he had a gun and to put money in a bag.
Police looked at surveillance video and soon after located a man on Canal Street, later identified as Jonathan McKnight. He was arrested on a robbery charge.
McKnight had active bail conditions out of Hillsborough County Superior Court issued in March after being charged with robbing the same gas station.
Police Chief Carlo Capano said he’s seeing “individuals released on bail who are certainly a threat” to the city.
“In this instance, Mr. McKnight was out on bail for a robbery in March and just four months later he committed another crime. During both robberies the employees of the store were put in danger,” the chief wrote. “This type of behavior also puts our citizens on edge. At some point, we have to recognize that our current system is not working. We strive to keep our entire community safe and releasing individuals who commit violent crimes is doing the exact opposite.”
McKnight was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.