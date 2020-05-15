A man from Brazil was arrested this week and charged with using a false identity to obtain a New Hampshire driver’s license.
Joao Paulo Dos Santos, 39, was charged with identity fraud, forgery, tampering with public/private records and unsworn falsification after members of New Hampshire State Police’s Troop G executed a search warrant in Seabrook on Tuesday.
Dos Santos allegedly used the identity of Juan Curet Rivera, 37, of Seabrook.
Dos Santos is scheduled to be arraigned at Dover Circuit Court on June 16.
Members of the Troop G Investigations Unit are trained in the detection of fraud and identifying fraudulent documentation. They are assigned to assist with crimes occurring at the Division of Motor Vehicles, according to officials at the New Hampshire Trooper’s Association.
Members of New Hampshire State Police Troop A, officials at the Division of Motor Vehicles, Seabrook police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement assisted in the investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper First Class Aaron Richards at 223-8778 or by email at Aaron.Richards@dos.nh.gov.