NEWPORT — The man who drunkenly shot a 2-year-old girl will head to jail for the next six months, and will be prohibited from having guns or consuming alcohol once he is released.
NEWPORT — A 2-year-old girl who was shot in the leg while she lay sleeping is recovering and…
Timothy Hale, 51, pleaded guilty last week in Sullivan County Superior Court to one count of reckless conduct as part of a plea agreement reached with prosecutors.
Hale was sentenced to a two- to five-year term in New Hampshire State Prison, though all but six months of that sentence is suspended.
He is also permitted to serve that term at the Sullivan County House of Corrections in Unity.
As part of the sentence imposed by Judge Brian Tucker, Hale will serve two years on probation and have no contact with the victim or her family.
Hale is also barred from drinking alcohol and from possessing any firearms, according to the sentencing order.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the night of April 14, as Cynthia Belrose and John Martioski were in bed, and their 2-year-old daughter was asleep in her bedroom, according to court records. Belrose and Martioski told police that they heard a loud bang and rushed into their child’s room, to find her bleeding and crying, according to court records.
Hale, reportedly shirtless and agitated, went to their door immediately after the shooting to apologize, saying it was an accident, according to court records.
Police got to Laurel Street to find Belrose outside, crying and holding her bleeding child. The girl suffered a gash in her leg from the shotgun blast and was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment.
Hale told police he had had a six-pack of beer that day before going to sleep. Hale woke up thinking there was someone in the apartment, so he grabbed one of his many shotguns, this one a 12-gauge, loaded it with bird shot, and fired it off, according to police.
While police did not find any intruder, they did find empty beer cans, as well as loaded and unloaded shotguns and ammunition placed through the apartment, according to the court record.
Hale also had a loaded .45-caliber pistol underneath the pillows on his bed, according to the court record.