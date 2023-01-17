An estranged husband whose wife says they are going through a divorce was captured on camera repeatedly ramming a dump truck into his partner's home in Los Angeles over the weekend, slamming into parked cars and seemingly destroying anything that got in his way.

Patricia Dunn told KABC that the man behind the wheel was her husband, Ronald Dunn, from whom she is getting a divorce. After she filed a restraining order against him earlier this month, the 63-year-old woman noted to KCAL, her husband grew even more enraged - and caused her to fear for her life.