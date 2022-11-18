A jury found Vernon Green II guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Katie Thyne, a Lowell, Massachusetts, native and a police officer with the Newport News, Virginia, Police Department, who was killed in the line of duty in January 2020.

The Daily Press reported that a Newport News Circuit Court jury determined on Thursday that Green murdered 24-year-old Thyne when he drove off as officers, including Thyne, were attempting to pull him out of his car during a marijuana investigation.