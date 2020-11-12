A man accused of choking and physically assaulting a woman was freed on bail after his trial was delayed by COVID-19 and his attorney successfully argued keeping him behind bars any longer would be unfair.
The decision to postpone Jeffrey Call’s trial was made Tuesday, after jury selection had begun online Monday in Strafford County Superior Court.
“The concern that we have is that Mr. Call has now been incarcerated for 11 months, so almost a year awaiting trial,” public defender Sarah Landres said Thursday during a video conference before Judge Mark Howard. “Concerns about safety and COVID are something that are outside of our control, and certainly outside of Mr. Call’s control, but he cannot be detained indefinitely.”
Chief Justice of the Superior Court Tina Nadeau made the decision to end trials in Strafford County based on the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases and limited air circulation at the county’s courthouse in Dover.
Trials in other counties are continuing as scheduled. Trials in Strafford County will likely resume when the COVID-19 infection rates decline, according to an announcement from the New Hampshire Supreme Court communications office.
Albert “Buzz” Scherr, a University of New Hampshire law school professor, said courts are going to struggle with the balance between a defendant’s right to a speedy trial and COVID-19 safety.
“It’s very risky to hold a live jury trial in a courtroom,” Scherr said.
Ventilation might be a challenge, as Nadeau argued, and the large number of people involved in a jury trial can present risks too, Scherr said.
“The longer they spend in jail pretrial, without a trial, the more damaging it is to their speedy-trial right,” Scherr said.
He said 11 months in jail before trial would have been very unusual before COVID-19. Scherr said there is no easy answer, especially if more courts decide to suspend in-person trials.
Releasing someone from jail before trial is one way to lessen the impact of a delayed trial, Scherr said.
As COVID-19 cases keep rising and more in-person trials face delays, Scherr said he thought courts should consider releasing more people who are waiting for trials, and using electronic monitoring, or some other pre-trial supervision.
Assistant County Attorney Kayla Turner argued that the victim in the case suffered blunt-force trauma and Call should be detained until a new trial.
“He continues to be a danger to the victim and that could be exacerbated by him being released, as he may have particular resentment toward the victim as he knew that she was going to be testifying against him and he has been in jail, as the defense noted, for a long time,” Turner said.
Call was arrested by Rochester police in December last year and indicted by a grand jury in January. He faces a Class B felony charge of strangulation, five counts of simple assault with physical contact and two counts of criminal mischief.
Turner argued Call’s release could jeopardize the integrity of the case if he was to try to contact the woman.
Call, 50, will be under house arrest at the Barrington home of his father, a retired New Hampshire State Police sergeant. The senior Call told Howard he would remove any firearms from the residence.
Howard ordered that Jeffrey Call be released on $1,000 cash bail.