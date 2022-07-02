Man hospitalized after being shot in Concord By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Jul 2, 2022 Jul 2, 2022 Updated 5 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot early Saturday morning in Concord, police said. Concord police said they responded to a residence on Duke Lane early Saturday to investigate reports that a person had been shot.Upon arrival, police found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, whose name was not released, was transported to Concord Hospital with serious injuries.“At this time it appears that the involved parties were known to each other and there is no immediate threat to the general public,” Concord Police Deputy Chief John Thomas said in a statement.Police said they are continuing to investigate and will release more information as it comes.Anyone with information can contact Concord police 603-225-8600 or the regional crimeline 603-226-3100. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY R. Kelly put on suicide watch at Brooklyn’s federal jail Manchester man gets 20 years for sex crimes involving kids Man hospitalized after being shot in Concord Littleton police investigating whether vandalism at pregnancy center is hate crime +2 Armando Barron gets another 7 to 14 years in jail Now hold Epstein and Maxwell’s powerful friends accountable, says sex trafficking victim +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Another 12 arrested in alleged UNH fraternity hazing incident New Hampshire businessman charged with bilking government of PPP funds Harley Davidson rider dead after North Hampton collision; driver charged with DWI Valley Street jail accidentally releases gang member, who turns himself in after hours of freedom Fresno Hells Angels president convicted of murdering another Angels member, racketeering, too Adam Montgomery indicted on eight gun charges, faces decades in prison Mother and son sentenced for trafficking 360,000 fentanyl pills, washing proceeds at NH casino Manchester man accused of throwing ‘large boulders’ at people, cars at Mall of NH Manchester man charged with package theft Sununu warns hidden fentanyl has become growing threat Request News Coverage