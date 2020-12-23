MANCHESTER — City police have identified a person wanted in connection with a recent rash of catalytic converter thefts.
According to a press release, Karl VonHusen, 36, is wanted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Police believe VonHusen is one of two subjects on bicycles in a a video taken on Nov. 23 at approximately 7:15 a.m. near Alex Sepulveda Auto at 160 S. Beech St. One of the vehicles in the lot had its catalytic converter stolen, police said.
Since mid-October, police said there have been more than two dozen thefts of catalytic converters, the part of the exhaust system that cleans certain harmful compounds out of a car’s emissions. Targets have been vehicles in business parking lots, as well as the JFK Memorial Coliseum and West Side Ice Arena where people had parked their cars during a snow emergency on Dec. 5.
Anyone with information about VonHusen’s whereabouts or other information about the thefts can call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.