A 19-year-old has been arrested for firing a gun last month in a crowded center city area where three people were struck by projectiles,  Manchester police said.

Police said they arrested Tariq Alston on Monday in connection to shootings that took place April 7 outside the Seven Days Market at the corner of Union and Cedar streets.

Police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, and a third was later dropped off at Elliot Hospital.

Alston is charged with felony reckless conduct and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Tags

Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Monday, May 03, 2021