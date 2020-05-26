NEWTON — Authorities from several law enforcement agencies swarmed a residence on North Main Street Tuesday afternoon where a young man was taken into custody as police investigated a report that he allegedly fired on a vehicle with others inside.
Local police, along with members of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, and Fish and Game, descended on the area of North Main Street and New Boston Road following a report of a shooting incident shortly after 2 p.m.
Sheriff’s Major Chris Bashaw said the initial report alleged that a person had fired upon a vehicle that had pulled into the driveway at a residence at 103B North Main St.
After arriving at the scene, police established a perimeter and made contact with the people in the vehicle who reported the incident.
Bashaw said he deployed a tactical vehicle because a firearm was allegedly involved.
The man who was reported to be the suspect voluntarily surrendered without incident after hearing authorities on a PA system outside the residence, Bashaw said.
“He did indicate to us where he had placed his weapons,” he said.
Following a search, Bashaw said police were able to secure the weapons.
The man, whose name was not immediately released, was checked out by medical personnel and remained in custody late Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities cleared the scene by 3:30 p.m.
Bashaw said charges are pending.
“There were no reported injuries by the victims or the suspect and no reported injuries by any law enforcement agents,” he said.