The Claremont man who claimed he had First Amendment protection for allegedly distributing revenge porn wants his cell phone returned.
Chad Boardman, 43, of 122 Mulberry St., was set to go to trial in February on two counts of dissemination of private sexual images until the state filed a nolle prosequi motion on the charges. Assistant Sullivan County Attorney Justin Hersh told the court the alleged victim had stopped talking to prosecutors.
Boardman’s case came back to Sullivan County Superior Court in Newport this week as his request to get his cellphone returned went before Judge Brian Tucker. Boardman allegedly used the Samsung smart phone to send sexual images of the alleged victim through the Facebook Messenger app.
“Mr. Boardman would like his phone returned to him and fails to see the evidentiary value of his phone, even if the state did decide to reinstate the charge against Mr. Boardman,” Tony Hutchins, Boardman’s attorney, wrote in the motion.
Hersh is refusing to give the phone back, saying that it should be considered contraband under the law. Because Boardman allegedly disseminated the images using the phone, it can be held by prosecutors under the contraband statutes, according to Hersh’s response filed in court.
Hersh also said that the phone could become evidence again if the state decides to renew the charges.
“The statute of limitations has not expired in this case; the case may be revived at any point during the period of limitations, and Mr. Boardman’s cellular device may be relied upon as evidence at any future criminal proceeding, subject to the period of limitations,” Hersh wrote.
Boardman already tried to argue the posting of so-called revenge porn is protected by the First Amendment. Tucker did not agree with that argument and ruled against Boardman, sending the case to trial until the victim stopped cooperating.
The 37-year-old woman went to police in January of last year after her landlord was sent the images and video by Boardman, according to the police report. The woman told police she had been in a dating relationship with Boardman for a few months in 2017, and at one point he became aggressive and threatened her.