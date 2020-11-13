A Manchester man has been formally charged with second-degree murder for the 2010 death of his child in a shaken baby case.
A statewide grand jury handed up the indictment against Brian MacDonald, 45, earlier this month. The indictment alleges that MacDonald recklessly caused the death of Cameron MacDonald, 34 days old, by shaking the child in February 2006.
The shaking caused massive brain injury of Cameron, and the child died four years later.
Brian MacDonald has served a prison sentence for assault on Cameron.
In July, authorities arrested MacDonald on the murder charge.
A grand jury eventually charges nearly all felonies, and homicide prosecutor Benjamin Agati said COVID-19 played a role in the four months between the arrest and the indictment.
Grand juries did not even start hearing cases until a month after MacDonald was arrested, Agati said. The statewide grand jury allows the state to address the backlog of indictments, he said.
MacDonald was ordered held without bail after his arrest in July. He is currently awaiting trial at the Valley Street jail.
He has been assigned two public defenders: William Schultz and Sarah Rothman. Neither was available Friday afternoon.