A Nottingham man has been indicted on numerous charges stemming from alleged attacks in 2018 and 2019 in which he is accused of burning his former girlfriend with a blowtorch, sexually assaulting her and striking her with a chain and broomstick.
Paul Rathe, 32, was indicted last month on three counts of first-degree assault, four counts of second-degree assault, two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, two counts of domestic violence-related criminal threatening and criminal restraint.
Rathe was indicted in February on additional second-degree assault, criminal threatening and false imprisonment charges.
According to the indictments handed up by a Rockingham County grand jury last month, Rathe allegedly held a mini blowtorch up to the woman inside a Nottingham apartment and caused her to suffer a burn to her collarbone area on Sept. 22, 2019. On the same day, Rathe is also accused of causing bruises and/or abrasions by hitting her with a metal chain and a wooden broomstick.
According to a police affidavit, the alleged victim told police that she thought she was going to die and that Rathe told her he was going to kill her and he would “bury her body in the backyard using an excavator on the property.”
The affidavit said the woman explained how she curled herself up in a ball for protection after she ended up in a corner of the room during the assaults that allegedly took place over a period of several hours.
“She stated he began to hit her with a broom stick which ended up breaking over her. She was forced into a corner of the room on his bed. He continued to hit her and the bed with the broomstick to keep her from moving. She noted that he also used the broken end of the broom stick to poke at her with,” police wrote in the affidavit.
One of the second-degree assault charges alleges that he tried to strangle the woman on Jan. 28, 2019 while the others resulted from alleged strangulation attempts between Feb. 12 and Feb. 14, 2018. During the February incidents, the indictments accuse Rathe of sexually assaulting the woman and screaming that he was going to kill her while driving an excavator toward her as she tried to start her vehicle to leave the area.
During another incident on March 3, 2018, Rathe allegedly brandished a knife, told the woman that he was going to slit her neck, and stood in front of a door and wouldn’t allow her to leave.
Rathe, who remains held on preventive detention at the Rockingham County jail, is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on Sept. 17.