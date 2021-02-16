A Massachusetts man is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a dog in the head in Londonderry last year.
Herminio Filomeno, 35, of Haverhill, was indicted this month by a Rockingham County grand jury on a felony cruelty to animals charge for the alleged incident on May 12, 2020. He also faces a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.
Both charges allege that Filomeno purposely “mutilated” a household pet when he “stabbed a dog in the head with a sharp metal tool resulting in a large laceration.”
He is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on March 19.