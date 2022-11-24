A man arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Manchester native along a popular walking trail has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with the crime, prosecutors said this week.

Raymond L. Moore, 40, of no known address, has been indicted and charged with one count of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of Daniel Whitmore, 75, of Manchester by stabbing him with a knife on Sept. 2, and one alternative count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing Whitmore’s death under circumstances “manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life” by stabbing him with a knife, Attorney General John Formella said in a release.