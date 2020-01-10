LONDONDERRY - A local man was injured and arrested Monday after trying to stop a woman from driving out of her driveway and repeatedly punching the back of her truck with his bare fists.
Police charged Donald Fraize Jr., 32, with domestic violence-false imprisonment and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, according to Capt. Patrick Cheetham.
Neighbors called police about 2 p.m. to report a disturbance at a Mammoth Road address. Police arrived to find Fraize partially trapped under a truck with his hands covered in blood.
Fraize appears to have gotten into an argument with a woman after she'd locked him out of the house, and when she tried to depart he stood behind her vehicle punching it, according to Cheetham.
“He was pounding the truck, causing damage to it, and yelling,” he said.
At one point, Fraize approached the vehicle from the side and the woman took the opportunity to quickly back out. As Fraize positioned himself behind the truck at the last minute he was struck, throwing him to the ground, police said.
The vehicle did not run over Fraize’s body and he did not allege she intentionally hit him, Cheetham said. Fraize’s hands were bloodied by road rash after he was thrown to the ground, the captain said.
Fraize was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester where he was treated for minor injuries.
Cheetham said Fraize has had “multiple contacts” with police and there was an outstanding electronic bench warrant for his arrest for failure to appear.
Police logs show Fraize was charged with criminal trespass as recently as Dec. 6. Cheetham said police responded to a Royal Lane address that morning for a report of an unwanted party after neighbors reported a disturbance and a woman telling Fraize to leave. When police arrived, they searched the home and found him hiding in the attic about two hours later.
Fraize is due to be arraigned in 10th Circuit Court - District Division on Jan 15.
