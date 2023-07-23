Man injured in Concord shooting Staff Report Jul 23, 2023 20 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Concord police are investigating a shooting that took place around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Basin Street.Police arrived at 76 Basin St. to find a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release. The man was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police have identified the individuals involved and continue to investigate, according to the release.“It has been determined that there is no danger to the public at this time,” the release reads. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Nashua man facing felonies after private sexual images posted online Firebomb thrown by ejected patron kills 11 at Mexico bar, officials say +2 Bribes. Murder. Suicide. The death of South Carolina's Mexican combo-plate king Rindge man arrested in casing of missing rental truck Two men arrested for lewd acts on Dorrs Pond Authorities look for escapee from Manchester halfway house +3 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Two men arrested for lewd acts on Dorrs Pond Cold case Portsmouth murder solved after 41 years Derry man charged with child sexual assault Derry man charged with importing, manufacturing steroids in his home Jury finds Tyrese Harris guilty in deadly road rage shooting Feds charge former Nashua lawmaker with sexual exploitation of children Autopsy released in beating death in Walmart parking lot of Center Ossipee man, 79 Killer of Portsmouth woman in 1981 identified by authorities Pembroke teen charged in Manchester shooting Nashua man gets seven years for attempted bank robbery Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage