A man has been arrested in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting at the Walmart parking lot, Manchester police said.
Colby Mann, 28, got shot when he tried intervene in an argument between two other people.
He faces a charge of criminal threatening and is expected to be arraigned from his hospital bed at Hillsborough County Superior Court, Manchester police said in a statement.
According to police, Mann approached a man and women who met at the Walmart parking lot to exchange items that belonged to one another.
They began to argue, and Mann stepped in and pointed a gun at the male.
"The male pulled a gun out as well and shot at Mann," the statement reads. Mann was struck, got into his car and drove away.
Police said the shooter, who was not named in the statement, was taken to the hospital for injuries during the altercation that took place after Mann pulled the gun.
More information should be available later today.