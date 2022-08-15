Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes escorted by Pennsylvania State Police troopers in Berwick

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, who is a suspect in both a fatal crash and a homicide, is escorted by Pennsylvania State Police troopers from their Shickshinny station after his arrest in Berwick, Pennsylvania, U.S. August 14, 2022. 

A man was "speeding up" as he plowed into a crowd at a fundraiser for fire victims in eastern Pennsylvania this weekend, killing one person and injuring 17 others, police said, then drove less than two miles to a neighboring county to fatally attack his mother.

Police on Sunday identified the suspect for both crime scenes as Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, and said he had been arraigned on two counts of criminal homicide. Sura Reyes was denied bail and sent to the Columbia County Correctional Facility, police said.