Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 25, poses for a jail booking photograph at the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Stroudsberg, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 30, 2022.

Police announced the arrest Friday of a 28-year-old man who stands accused of killing four University of Idaho students, the result of a seven-week search that led law enforcement to the opposite side of the country from the off-campus home where the victims were found.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested in northeastern Pennsylvania in the investigation of the fatal Nov. 13 stabbings that rattled the 9,000-person campus and prompted the university to increase security and offer a remote learning option for the rest of the fall semester. The arrest comes after the slayings brought national attention, speculation from internet sleuths and false accusations related to what happened that night.