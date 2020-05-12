MANCHESTER — A man who broke his parole back in February and walked away from a Manchester sober house before being caught a few days later in central Texas was officially charged with escape this week by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin Paul, 41, was arrested and charged with escape while being held at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord.
Paul was originally arrested in 1997 in connection with the murder of Epsom Police Officer Jeremy Charron.
Authorities said in February, Paul had been residing at a sober living home at 151 Parkview St., a residential area just off South Willow Street. He moved there after living at a recovery house at 329 Lake Ave. in the center city.
According to the Department of Corrections, Paul had been on parole since October 2019.
In August 1997, Paul witnessed the killing of Officer Charron by Gordon Perry and helped him flee. He eventually cooperated with authorities and was convicted of reckless conduct.
He was sentenced to six to 30 years in prison and was released in 2015.
He was sent back to prison in 2016 on firearms and stolen property charges. He was granted parole and released in October 2019.
On Feb. 14, a parole violation warrant was issued. Police determined Paul had left the state and on Feb. 19 he was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Copperas Cove, Texas.
In response to questions about how and why the state parole board’s three-member panel decided to grant Paul parole, Jennifer Sargent, chairman of the New Hampshire Adult Parole Board, said she and the rest of the parole board “take Mr. Paul’s absconding to heart.”
She cited the administrative rule that lists the criteria board members must consider when deciding on parole. It states, “An inmate shall not be granted parole unless the board finds a reasonable probability that the inmate will remain at liberty without violating any law and will conduct himself as a good citizen.”
“I wish I could say that there is an exact science to predicting an inmate’s reasonable probability of being law-abiding and good while out on parole, but I cannot, because there isn’t,” Sargent said. “In Mr. Paul’s case, Mr. Paul appeared on many fronts to be a significantly rehabilitated inmate.”
Paul is scheduled to be video arraigned on the escape charge on Wednesday.