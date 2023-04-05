Man pleads guilty to being convicted felon in possession of gun, after image appears on Snapchat By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Apr 5, 2023 Apr 5, 2023 Updated 16 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Manchester man pleaded guilty in federal court to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after a picture of him holding a pistol appeared on SnapChat, prosecutors said.Reda Shehabeldin, 26, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Concord to one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.Judge Samantha Elliott scheduled sentencing for July 12. Shehabeldin was indicted on Jan. 10, officials said.Court documents show Shehabeldin was identified on July 15, 2022 -- in a video posted by another individual on SnapChat -- holding a Glock, model 30 Gen 4 .45 caliber subcompact pistol.Officials say at the time, Shehabeldin was a convicted felon, after being convicted in January 2022 in Hillsborough County Superior Court for reckless conduct, a Class B felony.Shehabeldin was charged in connection with gunshots reported on a weekend night in October 2022 outside a Valley Street bar in Manchester.Police said the gunshots followed an argument outside the 3 Kitchens Bar and Grille at 33 Valley St.The charging statute provides a sentence of no greater than 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY U.S. panel to consider expanding compassionate release for prisoners Man pleads guilty to being convicted felon in possession of gun, after image appears on Snapchat Investigators identify victim shot and killed in Manchester Trump, facing criminal charges, calls for defunding the FBI Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records +6 Hudson police seek second vehicle in pedestrian hit-and-run +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Toddler's death was the second drug overdose in apartment in a year's time Raymond resident charged with assaulting town moderator during Tuesday election Hudson police seek second vehicle in pedestrian hit-and-run Center Tuftonboro man could serve 10-30 years in prison for shooting at Carroll County deputy sheriff Man says he was robbed at gunpoint while filling tires with air at Manchester store Driver in fatal accident charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide and reckless conduct Manchester man charged with the drug overdose death of toddler City man charged in connection with armed robbery outside Manchester store Two dead in Dover in apparent murder-suicide Nashua man, 18, arrested in stabbing Request News Coverage