KEENE — Police say they arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly robbed a downtown clothing store with a gun he obtained in a burglary.
Joshua Drinnon, 26, of Swanzey, is now facing charges of burglary and armed robbery after he was arrested in the parking lot at the Keene Inn motel on West Street. The robbery put people on alert, and the city’s schools went into a secure protocol.
Police say Drinnon burglarized a home on Sunday, stealing an undisclosed number of firearms. Investigators had identified Drinnon as the suspect in that case and had drafted an arrest warrant when he allegedly robbed the Synergy Sportswear store on Main Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.
Drinnon got away with an unknown amount of cash from the armed robbery, according to police. Officers swarmed the area in response to the robbery as they searched for Drinnon. He was found shortly before 3 p.m. in the motel parking lot.
Drinnon is due in the Cheshire Superior Court in Keene on Wednesday for an arraignment. He is currently being held pending his court appearance.