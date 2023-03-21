A North Andover man was sentenced to prison after he tried to smuggle drugs into jail and attempted to kidnap a marijuana supplier whom he thought had stolen his dog, according to Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.

Steven Rios, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to eight years in prison and three years of supervised release. In October, Rios pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to distribute Suboxone.