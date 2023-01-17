A Tilton man has been sentenced to multiple years in state prison for stealing children’s medication when he worked at a Northfield facility for youngsters with special needs.
Thomas John Ball Poirier, 41, pleaded guilty last November to first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and obtaining a controlled drug by deceit, all felonies, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.
Officials say his actions led to serious bodily harm to two children.
Poirier was sentenced this week in Merrimack County Superior Court to two consecutive terms of 2-to-4 years in state prison for the assault charges, and a suspended sentence for the drug charge.
Poirier was employed at Spaulding Academy and Family Services in 2020, when officials say he stole medications that had been prescribed to the facility’s residents, some of whom were children under 13.
“Poirier then replaced the stolen medications with unknown substances that he colored with marker pens to make the unknown substances appear to be the children’s medications,” officials said in the release. “Two of the children experienced severe behavioral changes as a reaction to having their prescriptions tampered with.”
The AG’s office said Poirier will serve 2-to-4 years on the first-degree assault charge for causing serious bodily injury to a child who was 12 years old. When that sentence is completed, he will then serve another 2-to-4 years for second-degree assault, for causing serious bodily injury to a child who was 16.
Poirier also received a sentence of 3½-to-7 years in prison for the drug charge; that sentence was suspended for five years and will be imposed consecutively if he violates the terms of his sentence, including good behavior, officials said.
The case was investigated by the state Department of Justice, Northfield and Tilton police, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It was prosecuted by the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
Anyone who suspects a health-care facility employee of abusing patients should contact local police, the Medicaid fraud unit at 603-271-1246, or the state Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services at 1-800-949-0470.