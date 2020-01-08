KEENE -- Abby Fish was slumped on a stool in her kitchen on the morning of Feb. 2, 2018, seemingly asleep, when her friend, Ryan Syrjamaki, left her a note on his way out of the house.
Syrjamaki spent the night after a party at Fish’s house, and hoped he could get together with Fish again, according to court records. Fish, 29, stayed on the stool until her 4-year-old daughter came in a little later and tried to wake her mother, Assistant County Attorney Keith Clouarte said.
“She tried to wake her mother up, but she could not do so,” Clouarte said.
Abby Fish was dead from a drug overdose, Clouarte said, and Syrjamaki had supplied the drugs.
On Wednesday Syrjamaki, 41, pleaded guilty during a hearing held in the Cheshire Superior Court to one count of dispensing fentanyl with death resulting for his role in Fish’s death. He is now serving a two- to four-year prison sentence as part of the plea agreement reached with prosecutors.
“it's tragic how a bright little girl is snuffed out like that, and it eats away at me still,” Syrjamaki told Judge David Ruoff.
Syrjamaki didn’t mean to supply Fish or anybody else with fentanyl, according to Clouarte's statement in court, and according to a sentencing memorandum filed in court by Syrjamaki’s attorney Richard Guerriero, Syrjamaki thought he was bringing cocaine to a party on Feb. 1.
Syrjamaki and others at the gathering had planned to get cocaine for the party, and it was Syrjamaki who went out to a bar in Keene to find the drug, according to court records. He came back to the party with a powdery white substance, but soon realized it was not cocaine, Clouarte said.
The other people at the party said it was likely heroin, and Syrjamaki had no interest in using that, Clouarte said. He left it out for anyone else to use, however, and Fish was among the people who used the drugs, Clouarte said. Fish was not an experienced opiate user, and the heroin was likely mixed with some amount of fentanyl, according to Clouarte.
Fish had a significant amount of alcohol in her system as well as prescription medication when she used the opiate Syrjamaki brought to the party, according to Clouarte. She passed out sitting in the stool, and died in her kitchen, according to Clouarte.
Guerriero said Syrjamaki sufferers from a longstanding substance-abuse issue of his own, exacerbated by a brain injury he suffered in a 2006 skateboard accident. Guerriero said his client was not selling the drug to Fish, and he had no bad intentions for that night.
“Ryan’s not someone who was identified as a drug dealer,” Guerriero said.
Syrjamaki will be eligible for parole in two years, according to Clouarte. Syrjamaki said he was ready to serve his time.
“I’m here to take responsibility for this,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.