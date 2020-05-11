OSSIPEE -- An East Wakefield man convicted of second-degree assault and domestic violence-related simple assault in the beating of an ex-girlfriend was ordered to report to jail on Monday.
Bryan Carroll, 30, was sentenced Friday to 12 months in the Carroll County House of Corrections by Superior Court Judge Amy L. Ignatius, who credited him with one day of pretrial confinement.
In February, a jury found Carroll guilty of dragging the woman and punching her several times on June 3, 2018 in Wakefield.
The jury also convicted Carroll of felony second-degree assault for punching the woman with a closed fist, causing a fractured eye socket that the prosecutor said needed to be surgically repaired. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on another count of second-degree assault, and the court dismissed the charge.
Assistant Carroll County Attorney Keith Blair argued for a three- to six-year state prison sentence.
“She was left bruised, battered and broken in the dirt and gravel driveway of her home. We know what happened, because she told the police, the EMT, the ER physician and she came in here and told us,” the prosecutor told the jury during the three-day trial.
Defense attorney Stephen Brown of Rochester urged the judge to suspend the sentences on both charges.
Ignatius handed down a two- to four-year prison sentence on the more serious charge, but suspended it on the condition of good behavior for four years following Carroll’s release from jail.
The court additionally imposed a mandatory $50 fine on each count. Restitution was not ordered, as it is to be decided by the Family Court, Ignatius ruled.